You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mary Chia signs MOU to explore Indonesia expansion

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 7:46 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Beauty treatment firm Mary Chia Holdings on Tuesday entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with an Indonesian businessman to explore expanding the brand into Indonesia.

In a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Tuesday, Mary Chia said Pak Tanto Adi Pramoko has varying Indonesian business interests and is also acting as senior advisor for the Indonesia market to the company.

The MOU will explore business opportunities including and not limited to retailing, import and export, setting up a flagship store and subsequently setting up a chain of stores in Indonesia via a licensing agreement. This would include selling Mary Chia's range of skincare products, health supplements and services to the Indonesian market.

Mary Chia is currently in the process of incorporating a fully owned subsidiary in Indonesia and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said further details are being discussed and it will announce any material developments on the SGX website.

Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng wins S$130.5m contract to develop Club Street hotel

Libra Group cannot continue as going concern, shares suspended

Oxley Q4 net profit dives 81%

Wing Tai's profit slumps in absence of one-off gains

Keppel bags environmental award; included in sustainability index

IT sector best performer on SGX with 29.8% total return for first 7 months

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Consumer

DFS to close Changi Airport liquor, tobacco stores; some 500 affected staff offered options

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_business_270819.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly