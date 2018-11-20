You are here

Medinex eyes Catalist listing with all-placement deal

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 9:05 AM
MEDINEX Limited is seeking a listing on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange, with part of the proceeds from the inital public offering (IPO) to go towards expansion.

The company provides medical support services, specialising in providing professional support services to medical clinics. They also provide pharmaceutical services, assisting clients in procuring medical and pharmaceutical products.

The IPO is an all-placement deal that will comprise new shares and vendor shares sold by existing shareholders, according to the preliminary offer document. As at Nov 15, Medinex's issued and paid-up share capital totalled S$4.75 million, comprising 104 million shares.

Medinex's controlling shareholders are its executive director and chief executive Jessie Low with 26.04 per cent, HC Surgical Specialists Limited holding 32.76 per cent, and Shinex Capital holding 6.42 per cent.

The company does not have any fixed dividend policy, but the board intends to recommend and distribute dividends of at least 70 per cent of its profit after tax for each of financial year 2018, 2019 and 2020, the document said.

Medinex reported S$1.06 million net profit attributable to shareholders for half-year 2018, up from S$583,000 a year ago.

After subtracting expenses linked to the IPO, it plans to use the funds raised from the listing for business expansion – including potential acquisitions, joint ventures and the expansion of their marketing and business development team – as well as to acquire Ark Leadership, which provides human resources consulting services to its clients, including Medinex.

The company is wholly owned by Valerie Low, sole director and sister of Medinex's Ms Low. Medinex has entered into the Ark Leadership ROFR Agreement and obtained a right of first refusal in relation to the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Ark Leadership.

The IPO deal's sponsor and issue manager is Novus Corporate Finance Pte Ltd, while UOB Kay Hian has been hired as placement agent.

