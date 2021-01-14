You are here

Medtecs International exploring Covid-19 test-kit tie-up for Philippine market

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 6:19 PM
CATALIST-LISTED medical equipment supplier Medtecs International Corp will distribute a Taiwanese biologics firm's Covid-19 rapid tests in the Philippines, under a letter of intent signed and disclosed by the board on Thursday.

Under the planned pact, Medtecs will promote the test kit...

