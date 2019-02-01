You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mencast Holdings strikes debt deal with key bank lenders

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 6:28 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

OFFSHORE and marine engineering group Mencast Holdings reached a deal with key creditors on Friday to restructure its debts, the board has announced.

Mainboard-listed Mencast, hit by a slump in the oil and gas industry, was forced to the negotiating table in 2018 after breaching financial covenants with bank lenders.

Now, the payment of the principal sums owed to DBS Bank, Ethoz Capital, RHB Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and United Overseas Bank will be suspended until the end of an unspecified restructuring period - even as the contractual interest remains due and default or penalty interest keeps accruing.

The debt restructuring agreement has a mechanism for repaying the principal sums, said the board, without giving more details. Meanwhile, the default or penalty interest will go away at the end of the restructuring period, as long as the deal has not been scrapped by an unfixable default.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mencast had about S$189.9 million in bank borrowings as at Sept 30, 2018, most of it secured by its leasehold buildings, vessels, short-term bank deposits, trade receivables and corporate guarantees.

Under the restructuring arrangement, it will cut its debt by S$130 million by selling off properties and other assets. Any proceeds left over after certain loans have been addressed will be subject to a cash sweep - that is, free cash must go towards outstanding debt and cannot be redistributed to shareholders.

After the restructuring period, Mencast's working capital will be converted into a 24-month loan. It had S$9.57 million in cash and cash equivalents as at Sept 30, 2018, its third-quarter statements showed.

The board said that, over the past year, the group has been in talks and working closely with lenders to tackle its debt profile and working capital. It has also identified divesting under-used or non-core assets as a way to raise money for its debt and working capital needs.

Material updates on the debt restructuring will be given "at the appropriate times", the board added, in a statement signed by chairman and chief executive Glenndle Sim.

Mencast, which is on the bourse watch-list, lost 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.15 per cent to 8.6 Singapore cents on Friday before the latest debt restructuring update.

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
2 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
3 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
4 NTUC Income names Andrew Yeo as new CEO
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Tulip Garden_010219_98.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Real Estate

Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed

BP_Indranee_010219_78.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 will continue government's strategy for navigating global uncertainty: Indranee

BP_No Signboard_221118_44_0.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

No Signboard Q1 losses deepen to S$573,643 as average customer spend shrinks

Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening