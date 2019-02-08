Mercurius Capital Investment receives order from CAD to provide documents, information

MERCURIUS Capital Investment has received a letter from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), which is seeking certain documents and information linked to two bank transactions in January 2016, it said.

The information has to do with the company's previous operating business of manufacturing and trading of children's clothing, which was disposed of by the company in March 2017.

"The company will cooperate fully with the CAD in the investigation and will make further announcements as and when there are significant developments with regard to this matter," Mercurius said. "The business and operations of the company are not affected by the investigation and will continue as normal."