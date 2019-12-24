Mercurius gets S$1m convertible loan from existing investor

CATALIST-LISTED Mercurius Capital Investment has secured a convertible loan with a principal sum of S$1 million from existing investor Teo Soon Seng. The loan can be converted into new ordinary shares at a conversion price of S$0.10 apiece, subject to adjustments.

The conversion price of S$0.10 is more than double the volume-weighted average price of S$0.0473 per share for trades done on Dec 23, the last market day before the conversion loan agreement was entered into, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday night.

The maximum amount of accrued interest is S$100,000, and the maturity date for the loan is 12 months after the agreement’s completion date – which will fall no later than three days after all conditions precedent have been fulfilled or waived.

The net proceeds of S$988,000 will be used for the company’s business and investment opportunities. This includes expected expenses relating to the partial payment of a final instalment to be incurred in connection with the company’s joint venture with Thailand-listed property developer Apex Development.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Some S$12,000 will be used for estimated expenses incurred in connection with the convertible loan.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Upon conversion, up to 10 million new shares are to be allotted and issued by the company to the investor Mr Teo, who holds a 0.24 per cent stake in the company as at Dec 23. He will then own 0.85 per cent of the company’s enlarged share capital.

Mr Teo is a self-employed businessman in the business of information technology infrastructure in Singapore. The company added that he is investing in the company on an arm’s length basis as a strategic investor.

Mercurius shares closed at S$0.049 on Monday, up 0.4 Singapore cent or 8.9 per cent.