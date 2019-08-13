You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings Q1 net profit halved on lower fair-value gains

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 7:21 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Metro Holdings on Tuesday posted a 47.5 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit to S$10.6 million on the back of lower fair-value gains from investments and weaker contributions from joint ventures. 

Earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30 was 1.3 Singapore cents, down from 2.4 cents for the same period a year ago. 

This came as fair-value gains on Metro's investments sank 75.2 per cent to S$1.7 million.

In addition, the share of results of joint ventures more than halved to S$7.3 million, mainly due to losses incurred from The Crest condominium in Singapore and the absence of a S$2.3 million gain from the sale of Acero Works, an office building in the UK, which was recognised in the previous year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue for the quarter rose 85.4 per cent to S$55.9 million although cost of revenue also surged 74.6 per cent to S$51.7 million. 

As part of its outlook, Metro said occupancy at its recently acquired 50 per cent stake in two Grade A office towers at Tampines Regional Centre stands at 90.6 per cent and is poised to benefit from increasing demand in the decentralised office market.

Metro chairman Winston Choo said the group will "continuously exercise astute judgement in capital recycling and look out for attractive investment opportunities".

"The group's recent expansion to Chengdu is an excellent example of acquiring a quality asset, in this case, a 25 per cent equity interest in a prime commercial mall within a landmark mixed-use development, with the potential to improve returns through active asset management and tenant mix restructuring," he said.

Companies & Markets

Wilmar Q2 net profit halved due to lower crush margins

PropNex reports lower Q2 earnings, declares 1.25 cents dividend

Civmec inks engineering project with Australian iron ore firm Fortescue

British beverage giant Diageo to market Cuban rum

Cromwell E-Reit subsidiary secures 124.8m euro note issuance debt facility

Sunpower completes 90% acquisition of China thermal plant for 293m yuan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

doc76n6n6cj1k2hd5gpjfm_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly