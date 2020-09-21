MindChamps PreSchool to open 40th pre-school in Singapore by year-end

MAINBOARD-LISTED education provider MindChamps PreSchool expects to open its 40th pre-school in Singapore by year-end, the company announced on Monday.

MindChamps, which also offers infant care and enrichment services, already had nine company-owned and company-operated centres and 41 franchised centres in Singapore as at mid-2020.

The latest pre-school is a franchisee operation, a MindChamps spokesperson told The Business Times.

It did not say in its bourse filing whether the latest pre-school is a franchisee or not.

The 13,000 square foot facility will be located next to the Hard Rock Hotel at Resorts World Sentosa. As part of an opening promotion, complimentary resort membership, with free parking at Resorts World Sentosa, as well as a Sentosa Islander Pass will be included in new enrolments.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes BT, has a 20 per cent stake in MindChamps, which closed flat at S$0.29 on Monday before the announcement.