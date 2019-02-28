You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

MindChamps Q4 profit rises 67%

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 9:35 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BP_MINDCHAMPS_280219_21.jpg
MindChamps Preschool fourth-quarter net profit rose 67 per cent to S$3.7 million, underpinned by increases in international student numbers and franchise development, the company announced on Wednesday night.
PHOTO: MINDCHAMPS

MINDCHAMPS Preschool fourth-quarter net profit rose 67 per cent to S$3.7 million, underpinned by increases in international student numbers and franchise development, the company announced on Wednesday night.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter came in at 1.52 Singapore cents, up from 1.18 Singapore cents a year earlier.

Shares in MindChamps closed at 56 Singapore cents apiece on Wednesday, up 2.78 per cent, or two Singapore cents.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 1.34 Singapore cents per share for the current financial period; no dividend was declared for the preceding year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the three months ended Dec 31, revenue rose 70 per cent to S$14.1 million from a year ago, mainly due to an increase in school fees as newly acquired centres in Australia and Singapore raised the number of enrolled students. There was also an increase of about S$1.2 million in non-recurring franchise income for the quarter, MindChamps said.

For the full year, net profit rose 40 per cent to S$6.4 million, as revenue grew 62 per cent to S$37.0 million. This translated to EPS of 2.64 Singapore cents for the 12-month period, up from 2.45 Singapore cents previously.

Looking ahead, MindChamps noted that its increasing global presence will continue to be a strong growth contributor, with newly opened preschool and nursery centres in Singapore, Australia and Myanmar among others. The organisation now has 74 centres globally, up from 59 in 2017.

Additionally, the group is expected to further establish its network in Malaysia, with its aim to open 20 preschools there announced in October last year.

Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Business Times, owns about a 20 per cent stake in MindChamps.

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
4 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_olam_280219_27.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam performed 'below expectations' in 2018 amid tough market, says CEO

SL_m1_280219_30.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Indofood Agri, Hong Leong Finance, Banyan Tree, M1, IHH Healthcare, Jardine C&C

SL_fd_280219_37.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Institutional investors slightly less cautious in February: State Street

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening