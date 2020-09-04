You are here

MindChamps to promote franchise model in Australia with events firm

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 8:49 AM
PRESCHOOL operator MindChamps PreSchool on Thursday said it has partnered Australian events promoter Success Resources to promote the former's franchise model in Australia.

Success Resources runs entrepreneurial events with speakers such as Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, American motivational speaker Tony Robbins, former UK prime minister Tony Blair and former US president Bill Clinton.

Michael Lane, Success Resources director, said: "We are particularly excited and focused to combine our premium product offering to enrich and empower Australia's youth."

Michelle Peh, MindChamps chief brand officer and global group general manager, said the work of both organisations complement each other. "While Success Resources develops the adult mind, at MindChamps, we are passionate about nurturing the Champion Mindset in every child to give them the edge to face the unknown future."

In June 2020, MindChamps partnered property developer Malek Family to expand its footprint in Australia. The latter purchased the rights to develop 10 new purpose-built MindChamps childcare centres in New South Wales and Victoria.

Australian PM wants internal borders open by Christmas

Shares of mainboard-listed MindChamps closed flat at 29.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

