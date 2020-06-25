mm2 Asia targets Q3 Singapore launch for on-demand movie streaming platform

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED film production group mm2 Asia will be launching a new on-demand streaming platform offering movies in Singapore, with plans to expand into regional markets, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The platform, Cathay CineHOME, will let viewers watch...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes