Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: 20th anniversary of Sias

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

From left: Ryan Huang, finance presenter, MONEY FM 89.3; Elliott Danker, presenter, MONEY FM 89.3; David Gerald, Sias CEO; Jason Dasey, owner, Cockatoo Media

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: 20th anniversary of Sias: Reflecting on the highs and lows

The Hot Seat: 20th Anniversary of Sias: Reflecting on the highs and lows

18:10 min

Synopsis: David Gerald, CEO of Securities Investors Association (Singapore) reflects on how Sias has evolved in the past two decades, the gaps in financial literacy, and what drives him to fight for the underdog.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

