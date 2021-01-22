You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Moody's confirms LMIRT's B1 rating following review for downgrade

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 12:02 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MOODY'S Investors Service has confirmed the B1 corporate family rating of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT), it said on Thursday.

This follows the Indonesian retail real estate investment trust's (Reit) announcement of its finalised funding structure and rights issuance results for its planned Lippo Mall Puri acquisition.

The credit rating agency has also confirmed the B1 rating on the backed senior unsecured bond issued by LMIRT Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LMIRT.

Moody's changed its outlook on all the ratings to negative, from rating under review. Prior to the review, the outlook was negative.

It placed the Reit and the LMIRT Capital bond on review for downgrade in September last year. The review focused on three areas, including the funding structure of the Reit's proposed acquisition of Lippo Mall Puri from Mandiri Cipta Gemilang, which is wholly owned by LMIRT's sponsor, Lippo Karawaci.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Moody's analyst Tan Junling said the ratings confirmation reflects LMIRT's improvement in liquidity following the waivers of financial covenants in its bank loans and its new US$75 million committed credit facility to address its S$175 million syndicated term loan maturing in August 2021.

The B1 rating incorporates Moody's expectation that LMIRT will improve the maturity profile of its debt over the next few months.

The rating also includes the Reit's degree of independence as a publicly listed and regulated trust in Singapore (Aaa stable) despite becoming a subsidiary of its sponsor, Lippo Karawaci (B3 stable) following the rights issuance, the analyst said.

"However, given the linkages between LMIRT and Lippo Karawaci, LMIRT's rating will remain constrained at no more than two notches above that of Lippo Karawaci," Ms Tan added.

Meanwhile, the negative outlook reflects uncertainty over the extent of impact Covid-19-related disruptions have on the earnings and performance of LMIRT properties.

The analyst said a delay in operating environment recovery leading to weaker performance of LMIRT's properties, may result in a breach in financial covenants under the trust's bank loans from the fourth quarter of 2021 onwards. This will weaken the Reit's liquidity profile.

Units of LMIRT were trading flat at 6.6 Singapore cents as at 11.45am on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 12:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Canada fund adds billions to Asia stock bets and plans even more

[TORONTO] Ontario Municipal Employees' Retirement System almost quadrupled its stock holdings in the Asia-Pacific...

Jan 22, 2021 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

Beijing launches mass testing as China reports slight drop in daily Covid cases

[BEIJING] Beijing launched mass Covid-19 testing in parts of the city on Friday, while Shanghai was testing all...

Jan 22, 2021 11:27 AM
Real Estate

Sales of HDB resale flats hit eight-year high in 2020 as prices climb 5%

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board resale market ended 2020 on a strong note with flat prices edging up in many locations...

Jan 22, 2021 11:03 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to lock down district in Kowloon, SCMP reports

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong for the first time will lock down tens of thousands of residents in a bid to contain a...

Jan 22, 2021 11:00 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks start lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade on Friday morning, as investors took profits...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, FCT, Frasers Property, CDL, Soilbuild Reit, Penguin, Kimly

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

US dollar may continue fall, but impact on Singapore stocks unlikely to be major

Biden inauguration draws bigger television audience than Trump's

GL has deeper value than just 70¢ a share: analysts

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for