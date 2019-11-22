You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Moody's downgrades MNACT outlook on uncertainty over damaged Hong Kong mall

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 10:37 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

nz_festwalk_221119.jpg
The Singapore-based Reit's mall in Hong Kong has been closed after sustaining extensive damage during violent clashes across the city.
PHOTO: REUTERS

CREDIT rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has changed its outlook on Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) to negative from stable.

The downgrade reflects the uncertainty surrounding the earnings and operating performance of MNACT’s largest asset, the Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong, said Jacintha Poh, a Moody’s vice-president and senior credit officer.

The mall has been closed after sustaining extensive damage during violent clashes across the city last week.

On Tuesday, the Singapore-based real estate investment trust (Reit) said recovery works are ongoing, while insurers have been notified and claims are being assessed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MNACT has not announced a planned reopening date for the property.

SEE ALSO

Bargain hunters relish chance to buy cheap Hong Kong stocks

The mall’s closure highlights the vulnerability of MNACT’s credit quality because of its reliance on a single asset for some 60 per cent of its revenue and net property income for the 12 months ended Sept 30, 2019, Ms Poh said.

While Festival Walk is covered by insurance for damages and loss of income, uncertainty exists around the extent of coverage as well as the operating performance of the property after it reopens, she noted.

Any direct impact from a decline in Hong Kong retail sales on MNACT’s overall revenue will likely be muted, Moody’s said. This is because Festival Walk derives most of its rental income from base rent. Turnover rent – which is pegged to retail sales – contributed only 3 per cent of the mall’s revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

However, if expiring leases are not successfully renewed or re-let at current rental rates, base rents will be hurt by a contraction in retail sales coupled with Hong Kong’s weak economic growth, Moody’s said. The mall had a weighted average lease expiry (by gross rental income) of 2.5 years as at Sept 30.

Meanwhile, Moody’s affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of MNACT. This is because the rating agency expects that the damages and loss of income at Festival Walk will be sufficiently covered by insurance. The Reit’s assets in China and Japan are also bringing stable and recurring income, and MNACT will have “excellent” liquidity over the next 12 months, Moody’s said.

Moody’s also affirmed the provisional (P)Baa1 senior unsecured rating on the euro medium-term note programmes of MNACT and two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust Treasury Company (S) Pte Ltd and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Treasury Company (HKSAR) Limited.

It affirmed the Baa1 backed senior unsecured rating on the notes drawn down under the Hong Kong treasury company’s euro medium-term note programme as well.

The downgraded outlook by Moody’s applies to all the aforementioned ratings.

Units of MNACT were trading flat at S$1.15 as at 10.16am on Friday.

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 10:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab in talks to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade: report

[BENGALURU] Charles Schwab Corp, the largest discount broker in the US financial world, is in talks to buy rival TD...

Nov 22, 2019 10:39 AM
Garage

Silicon Valley startup incubator Y Combinator closing China unit

[CALIFORNIA] Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator of startups, said on Thursday it would close YC China, a...

Nov 22, 2019 10:22 AM
Garage

Thai bank targets US$1b spinoff among its fintech units

[BANGKOK] Siam Commercial Bank Pcl plans to spin off some of its fintech divisions as it tries to monetise its push...

Nov 22, 2019 10:14 AM
Stocks

Bargain hunters relish chance to buy cheap Hong Kong stocks

[HONG KONG] Even as Hong Kong stocks tumble, some investors are having a hard time turning down what they see to be...

Nov 22, 2019 10:11 AM
Stocks

China to speed up launch of rare earth futures contracts: exchange

[SHANGHAI] China will accelerate the launch of rare earth futures contracts, an official from the Shanghai Futures...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly