You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

More execs from Raffles United provide bonds to CAD over potential breaches

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 7:41 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

RAFFLES United Holdings provided further updates on Monday that several of its top executives have  provided a bond to report back to the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), regarding potential breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.

Its managing director, Teo Teng Beng, was interviewed by the CAD on 12 June and 14 June, while Ho Hui Min, the CFO and head of corporate of the company, was interviewed by the CAD on 6 June.

Koh Hai Yang, an executive director and business development director of Raffles United’s subsidiary, KHPL, and Kwek Che Yong, adviser to KHPL and deemed substantial shareholder of the company, also provided a bond to report back to the CAD.

Goh Lai Hock, manager, regional business (bearings) of KHPL, and Faith Kristine Dominguez Suarez, the assistant finance manager of the company, were both interviewed by the CAD.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The passport of Koh Hai Yang, business development director of KHPL, was released by the CAD following the provision of the bond for the purposes of overseas travel.

The company said that it will continue to extend its fullest cooperation to CAD in its investigations. The business and operations of the group are not affected by the investigations and will continue as normal, said Raffles United.

Companies & Markets

No Signboard to acquire remaining 20% stake in Danish Breweries for S$400,000

Kingsmen unit awarded S$29m in contracts

Envictus International proposes rights cum warrants issue of up to 113.5m new shares

Lian Beng unit snags S$95.8m deal for construction of condo at Flora Drive

H1 M&A deals in Singapore up 19% at US$33.8 billion

Malaysia shares close lower on Monday

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

BP_Ropemaker Place_180618_7.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIGRAB18_3473153.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab secures S$500m facility from HSBC for vehicle fleet financing

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
3 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
4 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_ASIA_180618_99.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble as Trump tariffs spark trade war fears; Singapore stocks down 0.97%

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild wins bid for Kemaman Point en bloc sale with S$143.88m offer

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports surge 15.5% in May, beating forecasts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening