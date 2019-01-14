You are here

More interested parties make proposal for Tee Land after December's news of strategic review

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 9:39 PM
TEE International on Monday updated that since its initial announcement last December on its strategic review to "evaluate opportunities and positioning" for its subsidiary, Tee Land, the company has also been approached by various interested parties with different proposals for Tee Land’s business and assets. 

“While the company has engaged in preliminary discussions with these interested parties, it is still in the process of reviewing the proposals,” it said, adding that there is no assurance that any transaction will materialise.

