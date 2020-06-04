More than 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary employment at ams Sensor Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
OVER 100 cabin crew from Scoot have taken on temporary employment with ams Sensor Singapore for a period of at least three months from May this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
ams Sensor Singapore designs and manufactures sensor...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes