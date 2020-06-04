You are here

More than 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary employment at ams Sensor Singapore

Thu, Jun 04, 2020
Over 100 cabin crew from Scoot have taken on temporary employment with ams Sensor Singapore for a period of at least three months from May this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
OVER 100 cabin crew from Scoot have taken on temporary employment with ams Sensor Singapore for a period of at least three months from May this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

ams Sensor Singapore designs and manufactures sensor...

