Morningstar appoints South-east Asia managing director in newly created role

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 12:15 pm
Morningstar says Abeyguna will collaborate across the firm’s business units to drive growth in the South-east Asian region. 
PHOTO: MORNINGSTAR

South-east Asia

MORNINGSTAR has appointed Shihan Abeyguna as managing director, South-east Asia. This is a newly created role at the American financial services firm.

The appointment is in addition to his current role as head of business development, Asia and regional leader, South-east Asia.

Abeyguna will continue to report to Julie Willoughby, head of global sales at Morningstar.

On Wednesday (Feb 14), Morningstar said Abeyguna will collaborate across the firm’s business units to drive growth in the South-east Asian region. 

Willoughby added that Abeyguna’s expanded leadership role would “further strengthen Morningstar’s presence in South-east Asia” as he is expected to provide business insights to inform the firm’s strategic development. 

Abeyguna first joined Morningstar as a product manager at the firm’s headquarters in Chicago. He has been with the company for over 15 years, and has held leadership roles in product, strategy and sales. 

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science from Grinnell College, in addition to a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

