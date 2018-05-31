You are here

MSCI changes to take effect from Friday; 5 SGX stocks affected by revisions

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 8:32 PM
FROM tomorrow, changes in the MSCI will take effect, following mid-year reviews of its equity indexes.

Five Singapore Exchange (SGX)-listed stocks will be impacted by revisions to the MSCI, as earlier announced by the Singapore Exchange.

Electronics manufacturer Venture Corp will be added to the MSCI Singapore Index while Dairy Farm International will be included in the MSCI Hong Kong Index. Top Glove Corp will be added to the MSCI Malaysia Index.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and StarHub will be removed from the MSCI Singapore Index and included in the MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index.

Apart from Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and StarHub, three other stocks - GuocoLand, SIA Engineering Co and Wheelock Properties - will also be added to the MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index.

In 2018 year-to-date, Venture shares have generated a total return of 6.1 per cent, Dairy Farm has registered a total return of 12.6 per cent, while Top Glove has posted a total return of 22.6 per cent. This brings the one-year total returns for these three stocks to 68.3 per cent, 11 per cent and 106.7 per cent respectively.

