You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mun Siong Engineering posts Q4 net loss, cuts dividend

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 10:24 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED turnkey solutions provider Mun Siong Engineering sank into the red in the fourth quarter on less work and lower revenue, according to results released on Thursday.

The company reported a net loss of S$2.88 million for the three months to Dec 31, against earnings of S$698,000 previously, as revenue fell by 9.5 per cent year-on-year to S$12.9 million.

Loss per share was at 0.5 Singapore cent against earnings per share of 0.12 Singapore cent previously.

Mun Siong reported a full-year net loss of S$3.77 million, compared with a net profit of S$2.17 million before. Revenue for the 12 months was down by 14.5 per cent to S$62.9 million, which the group attributed to "lower job volume in view of the continued weak market conditions" and "management seeking projects that will contribute neutral or positive margin to the group".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Official statistics recently showed that Singapore's construction sector shrank 3.4 per cent in 2018.

The board said in its outlook statement that it believes the challenging market conditions will persist in 2019, with key business partners expected to be cautious on capital commitment on rising costs and a global economic slowdown.

But it added that it "will intensify effort (sic) to penetrate new markets", including a potential North American joint venture in oil, gas and petrochemicals, which had been announced earlier. Diversifying the customer base is crucial as the industries it now serves "are dominated by a small number of major players", the board said, citing the impact of a buyer's market on its profitability.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 0.03 Singapore cent a share, down from 0.18 Singapore cent a share for the same period the year prior. It added that future dividend payouts will likely be at similar levels to conserve cash for working capital, business expansion, relocation and other costs.

Companies & Markets

Secura Group posts FY2018 net profit of S$1.87m

World Class Global turns a profit in FY2018, but no dividend forthcoming

Low Keng Huat co-founder and chairman dies at 85

Roxy-Pacific Q4 net profit falls 27% to S$5.93m

Compact Metal shares to stop trading on SGX from Feb 28

Hi-P International posts 25% fall in Q4 net profit amid US-China trade war

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 Trump may worsen global car market slump
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
5 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Chan Chun Sing _210219_53.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore says tighter foreign worker rules are a 'surgical' move

doc746aqnx70jkkz675db7_doc733rg6xx0a8d68e9f42.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 21, 2019
Garage

Logistics startup Lalamove raises US$300m in Series D round to expand in Asia

Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Trading halt on Best World shares extended by up to two days

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening