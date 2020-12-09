You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nanofilm Tech International announces inclusion in three FTSE indices

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 7:30 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

NANOTECHNOLOGY solutions provider Nanofilm Technologies International, which made its trading debut on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in October, will be included in the FTSE ST Small-Cap Index, FTSE ST China Index and FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index after the close of market trading on Dec 21.

Shi Xu, executive chairman of the mainboard-listed company, said: "This inclusion looks to increase the overall awareness and exposure of the group to index funds and bring about higher trading liquidity to investors globally. It is also in line with our group's continuing outreach to a high-quality, diversified institutional investor base as we continue to grow and fortify our market position."

A market capitalisation weighted index, the FTSE ST Small Cap Index tracks the performance of companies listed on the SGX that are within the top 98 per cent (by market cap), except for those included in the STI and FTSE Mid-Cap Index.

The FTSE ST China Index is a market-cap weighted index that tracks the constituents of the FTSE ST All-Share Index, which garner a majority of their sales from or have operating assets located in China.

The FTSE ST Singapore Shariah Index has been designed to be used as the basis of Shariah-compliant investment products that focus on Shariah-compliant companies listed on the SGX. Using the FTSE ST All-Share Index as a base, constituents are screened against a set of Shariah principles to create a Shariah-compliant index for the Singapore market.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The counter closed at S$3.53 on Wednesday, shedding nine cents or 2.49 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

LMIRT faces opposition from unitholders on Lippo Mall Puri acquisition

Top Glove Q1 profit soars 20 times to RM2.38b on strong global glove demand

Broker's take: Labour market rebound, flexible staffing can benefit HRnetGroup

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

Singapore stocks open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.2%

Keppel Bay Tower bags Green Mark Platinum (Zero Energy) certification

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 07:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Hungary ink agreement to step up co-operation in Fintech innovation

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the central bank of Hungary, the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB), signed a...

Dec 9, 2020 06:48 PM
Consumer

Genting's 'cruises to nowhere' to go ahead as planned

GENTING Cruise Lines' Dream Cruises has said that its "cruises to nowhere" will operate as scheduled, with the...

Dec 9, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 9, 2020 06:17 PM
Banking & Finance

China bank loans rise more than expected in Nov, credit growth eases

[BEIJING] China's new bank loans rose more than expected in November while broad credit growth eased, as the central...

Dec 9, 2020 05:57 PM
Stocks

STI gains 0.6% on triple shot of positive news

SINGAPORE shares closed higher, with the key Straits Times Index advancing 17.44 points or 0.62 per cent to 2,843.07...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

German startup Volocopter to launch flying taxis in Singapore within three years

Democratising digital banking for micro SMEs

No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

STI gains 0.6% on triple shot of positive news

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for