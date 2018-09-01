Nets appoints OCBC COO Ching Wei Hong as next chairman

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
OCBC Bank chief operating officer Ching Wei Hong will be the next chairman of electronic funds transfer group Nets, beginning Sept 1.
He replaces Tan Su Shan, managing director and group head of wealth management and consumer banking at DBS Bank, who will remain a board
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg