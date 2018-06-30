You are here
NEW ROLES
New job redesign framework launched for retailers
It offers step-by-step guides for companies to tackle challenges such as e-commerce and rising consumer expectations
Singapore
A NEW framework has been launched to help retailers tweak their operations and build a more productive workforce in today's digital age.
The Retail Job Redesign Framework offers step-by-step guides for companies to identify potential areas for job redesign, develop and
