New Lakeside ex-CFO pleads guilty; fined S$80,000, gets 3-year directorship ban
Oh Gim Teck failed to inform independent directors about the need to disclose information to SGX on unit's loans
Singapore
FORMER New Lakeside Holdings chief financial officer (CFO) Oh Gim Teck has been fined S$80,000 and banned from holding any company directorship for three years for his role in the firm's breach of the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) disclosure rules. Oh pleaded guilty to one charge
