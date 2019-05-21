New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

Get our introductory offer at only
NEWLY appointed CEO of Lippo Karawaci John Riady has, in a sense, been brought in to "clean house", after news last year of an investigation into an alleged bribery linked to the conglomerate's US$21 billion Meikarta development project, which the company has continued to deny
