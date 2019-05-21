You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
Mr Riady says the company has the competitive advantage to continue to be a market leader in healthcare and real estate.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Singapore

NEWLY appointed CEO of Lippo Karawaci John Riady has, in a sense, been brought in to "clean house", after news last year of an investigation into an alleged bribery linked to the conglomerate's US$21 billion Meikarta development project, which the company has continued to deny

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
3 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
4 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
5 Avantor's US$2.9b IPO flop invokes Uber nightmares
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

BT_20190521_CCBUKA21_3786803.jpg
May 21, 2019
Garage

Indonesian unicorn teams up with S'pore logistics startup

May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Money FM symposium to discuss challenges to jobs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening