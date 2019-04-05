You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nico Steel expects 'significant increase' in FY2019 profit

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 9:04 AM
UPDATED Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 9:37 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

METALS supplier Nico Steel Holdings is expecting a "significant increase" in net profit for the full year ended Feb 28, 2019 due to stronger operating results.

In its profit guidance issued on Friday, the company also said that it expects second-half net profit to be higher than the US$121,000 earned in the first half of its fiscal year.

For the year ended Feb 28, 2018, Nico Steel posted a net profit of US$34,000.

"The ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China that started in July 2018, the global economic slowdown, and the delay in the 5G network implementation adversely affected our customers’ plans for new mobile device projects and launches. Nevertheless, the expected increase in the unaudited consolidated profit attributable to shareholders for FY2019 is primarily due to an improvement in the operating results of the group," the company said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Looking ahead, Nico Steel said that the coming transition to 5G telecommunication networks will continue to drive the upgrading cycle for mobile devices.

"This bodes well for the group's value-creation strategy in its core metallurgical solutions – a proprietary range of alloys with registered trademarks and customised solutions, to meet evolving requirements for metal components in mobile devices," the company said.

The company expects to release its full-year results by April 30.

Shares in Nico Steel were trading at 0.5 Singapore cent as at 9.26am on Friday after the announcement, unchanged on the day.

Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% rise in pay to S$10.7m for 2018

Frasers Property to issue S$400m of 4.98% perpetuals with five-year reset

SMJ International plans to rebrand as HealthBank Holdings after disposal of carpet business

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

16 warning signs of a company in trouble - a guide for retail investors

Short-term pain, long-term gain for Genting Singapore: analysts

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

Apr 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kingboard Copper Foil, SLB Development, SMJ International, Nam Cheong, Oceanus

BP_Samuel Tsien_050419_29.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% rise in pay to S$10.7m for 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening