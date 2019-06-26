You are here

No further action by CPIB to be taken against Federal's exec director

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 11:14 PM
FEDERAL International (2000)'s executive director will not have further action taken against him by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), said the group on Wednesday.

The executive director, Don Koh Beng Guan, was called in to attend an interview with CPIB on March 14, 2018 in connection with investigations into allegations of misconduct in the company's subsidiaries.

Mr Koh told the company, an oil and gas procurement specialist, that he received notice from the CPIB on June 20, 2019 that investigations by CPIB in connection with the allegations have been completed.

The allegations involved misconduct by two key management personnel of Alton International Resources Pte Ltd and PT Alton International Resources.

This included the approval and payment of questionable payments to one or more third parties, involvement in questionable transactions leading to various coal-trading losses, and involvement in questionable advance payments and deposits.

