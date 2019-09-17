You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

No obligation for substantial shareholders to make general offer: Sing Investments

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 8:26 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE board of Sing Investments & Finance on Monday clarified that its substantial shareholders and persons acting in concert as a whole held more than 30 per cent of the voting rights of the company as at March 2, 2018 and March 1, 2019.

However, because they have not increased their voting rights by more than 1 per cent in any six-month period, there is no obligation for the group to make a general offer for the remaining shares in the firm.

The board said the company and its substantial shareholders have "from time to time" received queries on the latter's obligation to make a general offer for the remaining shares in the company under the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers.

Statistics of shareholdings in Sing Investments' 2017 and 2018 annual reports show that the substantial shareholders, FH Lee Holdings (Pte) Limited, Lee Sze Leong, Lee Sze Siong and Lee Sze Hao, collectively held 29.82 per cent and 30.77 per cent of the issued share capital in the company at the beginning of March 2018 and March 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lee Sze Leong is the managing director of the financial services company, while Lee Sze Siong is the deputy managing director. Lee Sze Hao is the CEO of Sing Holdings. FH Lee Holdings is the investment vehicle company for the trio.

Companies & Markets

Reefknot, SGInnovate launch think-tank for logistics industry

TSMP Law expands team, sets up compliance consulting firm

Hot stock: Keppel DC Reit units gain 8% on news of fundraising for acquisitions

HMI to hold AGM by Dec 30 if privatisation deal fails; no AGM if deal gets nod

ISOTeam's SG Bike to pay S$750,000 performance bond for Mobike licence

USP appoints new CEO after auditor flags going concern doubts

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly