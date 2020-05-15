You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

No Signboard Q2 losses widen to S$2.4 million

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 11:39 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage group No Signboard Holdings saw losses balloon in the second quarter, which it blamed in part on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net loss swelled to S$2.4 million for the three months to March 31, from S$337,500 in the year before, as revenue fell by 39.1 per cent year on year, to S$4.1 million.

Both the top and bottom lines have taken hits from a decline in customers since February, No Signboard told investors, as ever-tighter travel curbs depressed tourist arrivals.

The group said its key priority is “to preserve cash to support working capital requirements” until the coronavirus situation improves. Still, it expects the local food and beverage operating environment to stay challenging in the next 12 months, which will be seen in this year’s results.

Loss per share widened to 0.52 Singapore cent, from 0.07 Singapore cent prior, while net asset value was 2.82 Singapore cents a share, against 3.66 Singapore cents as at Sept 30, 2019.

SEE ALSO

Ezion Q1 net loss widens sharply to US$211.3m

For the six months, No Signboard clocked a loss of S$3.6 million, against S$911,200 previously. Revenue slid by 18.4 per cent to S$10.1 million in the same period, which was also due to the two-month closure of a seafood restaurant outlet at Esplanade for major renovation works.

No dividend was recommended, unchanged from the year before, given the losses.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust review turns up 'prejudicial' interested-person transactions

Chip Eng Seng pulls plans for joint investment in Chinese private home project

Ezion Q1 net loss widens sharply to US$211.3m

Singapore Medical Group halves planned final dividend to 0.4 S'pore cent to free up cash

OUE Q1 net profit jumps to S$87.1m

Marco Polo Marine shrinks H1 net loss to S$708,000, says it's in better shape than in last oil crash

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 11:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust review turns up 'prejudicial' interested-person transactions

EMBATTLED Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) has uncovered fresh sets of interested-person transactions that the audit...

May 15, 2020 11:00 PM
Life & Culture

'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

[NEW YORK] The Broadway family musical Frozen is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the...

May 15, 2020 10:39 PM
Government & Economy

Richest Brits lose about US$1b each on average this year

[LONDON] The 15 wealthiest Britons - from chemicals entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe to jeweler Laurence Graff - have lost...

May 15, 2020 10:00 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as trade war fears compound virus woes

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Friday as fears of increased Sino-US trade hostilities added to concerns over a...

May 15, 2020 09:51 PM
Government & Economy

US moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration on Friday moved to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.