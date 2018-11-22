You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noble ID quits, saying he has 'contributed all he usefully could' to restructuring

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 7:14 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

AN independent director at Noble Group - the embattled commodities firm at the centre of investigations by Singapore authorities - resigned on Thursday, saying he believes that he has "contributed all he usefully could in relation to the restructuring of Noble". 

David Yeow resigned after some three years on the post, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. 

The Singapore regulators this week stunned the market with a joint investigation into Noble for suspected false and misleading statements and breaches of disclosure requirements under securities law, as well as potential non-compliance with accounting standards under the Companies Act by Noble Resources International Pte Ltd. 

The Noble probe is being launched some three years after alarms were first raised.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There appears no clarity on whether the commodity group will be able to forge ahead with its hard-fought debt rescue plan or it risks being upended. Noble, for one, seemed confident, stating in an early Wednesday announcement that the proposed restructuring is in the best interests of all stakeholders and that it will work towards implementing it "within the previously disclosed timelines".

The new Noble - a crunched down version of old Noble that was once Asia's top commodity trader but sold billions of dollars of assets as it tottered on hefty debts - is expected to be listed in less than a week on the Singapore Exchange, an event that was set to mark the fruition of a protracted and acrimonious US$3.5 billion debt revamp to save the Hong Kong-based firm.

Trading in shares of Noble remains suspended.

Companies & Markets

Jiutian Chemical CEO resigns

Singtel retains Premier League broadcast rights until May 2022

SPH Radio stations grow audience base further

Working-capital loans provider oCap to gain backdoor Catalist listing via CPH

More SGX-listed firms communicating sustainability information, but disclosure on board’s efforts is limited: study

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.41% to 3,050.99

Editor's Choice

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_221118_32.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%

doc72vj8tzd5w9122dqkca3_doc6zoskzoavaw1kihj4ap4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGtrade_221118_33.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump

Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

IMDA puts up seed funding to boost blockchain adoption by enterprises

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening