Noble reminds shareholders to register to receive shares in Noble Holdings

Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - 8:19 PM
NOBLE Group, which now refers to itself as "Old Noble", said on Thursday that it is undergoing a winding-up process in Bermuda.

This comes after its restructuring became effective on Dec 20, 2018, and substantially all of the assets and business of Old Noble were transferred to the new Noble Group Holdings (Noble Holdings).

Under the terms of the restructuring, shareholders of Old Noble are entitled to receive one share in Noble Holdings for every 10 shares held in Old Noble.

These entitlements require action by shareholders to register via www.lucid-is.com/nghlregistration

Old Noble shareholders who have already registered but not received an email confirmation may be among the more than 3,000 people who have incorrectly input their email address on the website and will need to register again, the group said.

Lucid Issuer Services will hold shares in Noble Holdings in trust for the shareholders of Old Noble until Dec 19, 2019, at which time the trust shall terminate.

