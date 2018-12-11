You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noble to seek court-ordered administration in Bermuda to complete restructuring into New Noble

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 4:24 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

TROUBLED commodities trader Noble Group said that it will apply to the Bermudian court for a hearing on Dec 14 for a court-ordered administration in Bermuda to complete the restructuring of the company into New Noble.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday, Noble said: "This approach is intended to preserve the underlying business and operations for the benefit of its stakeholders."

As a result of the restructuring of Noble, existing shareholders of the company would still have a total of 20 per cent of shares in New Noble allocated to them under the current restructuring plan even though Singapore regulators have not permitted for Noble's listing status to be transferred to New Noble.

The board of the commodity trader said that such a course of action is "the only means available to it" to implement restructuring that is in the interests of all stakeholders of the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If the company cannot be restructured in this manner, Noble said that it will have to enter a full liquidation process. This will result in no recovery for shareholders and holders of the company’s perpetual capital securities, and also materially lesser recoveries for creditors.

Noble said: "The board anticipates that, subject to the order being made by the Bermuda court on Dec 14, the restructuring effective date will occur on Dec 18 and the perpetual capital securities exchange will be implemented as planned."

Therefore, the company has agreed to an extension of the long-stop date under both the English and Bermuda schemes from Dec 11 to Dec 31, 8.59am London time to allow further time to complete the restructuring.

Noble also expects to agree to an extension of the original long-stop date under the restructuring support agreement to Dec 31, 8.59am London time.

"The board remains of the strong view that the restructuring is in the best interests of all of the company’s stakeholders, including its creditors and shareholders, and has taken steps so that the restructuring may be implemented save for the transfer of the listing," Noble said. 

Day-to-day operations of the group remains unaffected and business should continue as usual.

Companies & Markets

Singapore firms raise US$4.9b in equity capital markets to date in 2018; 30.1% fall from 2017: Refinitiv

Pine Capital to buy up to 51% of Hong Kong investment firm for HK$2.55m in shares

China Star Food proposes 1-for-1 rights issue at 1.5 S cents per rights share

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

Beware 'value traps' in bargain bins: fund managers

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
2 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
3 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
4 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
5 Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up in 0.2% in November following 3 months of declines: SRX

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms raise US$4.9b in equity capital markets to date in 2018; 30.1% fall from 2017: Refinitiv

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening