Nordic Group wins S$30.4m worth of contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED Nordic Group announced on Friday that it had clinched about S$30.4 million in contracts. The contracts will complete over this and the next fiscal year, and they are not expected to materially impact the company's earnings per share for the current financial year, the systems integration solutions provider said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

The contracts are with new and repeat customers, including multinational companies and companies in the marine, oil and gas, petrochemical, infrastructure and semiconductor industries.

They include about S$12.9 million in renewed one to three-year term contracts for scaffolding, insulation, mechanical and tools hook-up maintenance services; a new S$6 million contract to overhaul the valve remote control and tank gauging systems for an existing vessel; a S$5 million project for machining services and mechanical assembly for repeat customers; and S$6.5 million in ad hoc projects.