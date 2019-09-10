You are here

OCBC’s head of China business Kng Hwee Tin joins CapitaLand

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 3:51 PM
HEAD of OCBC’s China unit Kng Hwee Tin has resigned after more than three decades with the bank to join CapitaLand as chief executive officer, finance and corporate services, China, effective on Oct 1.

In her new role, she will be based in Shanghai and will report to Andrew Lim, group chief financial officer, as well as Lucas Loh, president, CapitaLand (China).

She will oversee the finance, treasury, corporate finance and tax, communications, general procurement as well as the legal functions for the China business. She will also be a member of the CapitaLand executive committee to assist in other group strategic projects.

Before joining CapitaLand, she has been the executive director and CEO of OCBC Bank (China) Limited since December 2012, and was responsible for the bank’s growth strategy in China.

OCBC Bank (China) Limited was later rebranded to OCBC Wing Hang Bank (China) Limited in July 2016, after OCBC’s acquisition of Hong Kong’s Wing Hang Bank in 2014, which led to its China subsidiary Wing Hang Bank (China) Limited being merged with OCBC Bank (China) Limited.

Prior to this appointment, she was OCBC Bank’s head of group audit, overseeing the full spectrum of audit activities for the lender and its subsidiaries. During her tenure with the bank, she also held responsibilities in risk management and implemented several key initiatives to further strengthen board governance.

