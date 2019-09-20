You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC first Singapore bank to join JPMorgan's blockchain network

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 3:41 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

OCBC has become the first Singapore bank to join JPMorgan's live blockchain service - known as the interbank information network (IIN), JPMorgan said on Friday. 

The Singapore lender joins 112 other banks from the Asia-Pacific in joining the IIN, with regional banks dominating the list of new entrants. Asia-Pacific banks that have signed up on the network now total 134, making up nearly 40 per cent of the 343 banks that have signed up since 2018. The 80 Japanese banks that have signed up also form the largest bloc globally. 

IIN was launched as a pilot in 2017, and aims to cut the friction involved in the global payments process. It runs on a permissioned blockchain developed by JPMorgan called Quorum, which is described as a variant of the Ethereum blockchain. 

“The intent with IIN was always to develop a meaningful ecosystem of bank users, all focused on harnessing emerging technologies such as blockchain to better address the complex cross border payments industry,” said John Hunter, global head of clearing for JPMorgan Chase.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“In just one year, we’ve seen IIN scale as well as expand in terms of role and capabilities – and we are excited at the growth to come.”
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly