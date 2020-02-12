You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OEL (Holdings) plans to take on new investors amid diversification moves

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 11:50 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED property management company OEL (Holdings) plans to diversify into early childhood childcare and health education in Singapore, as well as the healthcare industry, through a share placement to investors led by controlling shareholder Zhang Jian.

Such a diversification would allow the group to enter new markets and diversify its revenue streams, "thus potentially generating long-term sustainable growth across diverse economic conditions", the board said, in laying out its reasoning for the move.

Mr Zhang, who owns 20.7 per cent of OEL, and chief executive Zhao Xin, who has a 2.1 per cent stake, are among the 16 investors who inked a deal on Wednesday to subscribe for placement shares and warrants at S$0.027 apiece.

Meanwhile, some of the new shareholders are executives of one-year-old Shanghai-based medical technology and equipment company Healthcare Co, with the OEL board saying that "there are very preliminary discussions with Healthcare Co on future collaborations" ongoing.

The exercise is expected to yield net proceeds of about S$7.64 million altogether, assuming that the warrants are fully used for new shares, to be used for both acquisitions and investments, and for working capital purposes that include repaying shareholder loans to Mr Zhang.

SEE ALSO

More investors to be eligible for fast-track PR scheme

OEL said that it would call an extraordinary general meeting to get shareholders' approval for the placement to Mr Zhang and Mr Zhao, who are deemed interested subscribers, as well as their approval for the planned diversification into the new businesses.

The company will also seek shareholders' approval for OEL to change its name "to one which is reflective of its new businesses".

But the board warned shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when trading, as there is no certainty that the proposed placement will go through.

After the warrants are exercised, the 16 investors would hold a combined 47.3 per cent of the enlarged share capital of OEL, with Mr Zhang's stake inching up to 20.8 per cent.

The price tag for the placement marks a premium of 1.12 per cent to the volume-weighted average for trading on Monday, the last full market day.

OEL, which called a trading halt on Tuesday morning, last changed hands at S$0.026.

Companies & Markets

Ryobi Kiso's judicial managers get court approval to pay some creditors

Swee Hong gets 3-month extension to AGM deadline till Apr 30

Ley Choon back in black, posts Q3 net profit of S$218,000

Anchor Resources' Malaysian mining sites face delayed return of China staff

UOI posts 69.5% jump in FY2019 net profit of S$40.4m

Thomson Medical Group narrows Q4 net loss to S$1.16m

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 11:49 PM
Technology

Crisis talks on fate of Spain mobile fair over coronavirus fears

[MADRID] Organisers of the World Mobile Congress were holding urgent talks Wednesday over the fate of the world's...

Feb 12, 2020 11:22 PM
Government & Economy

EU slashes Cambodia trade benefits over rights violations

[BRUSSELS] The European Union on Wednesday slashed trade benefits for Cambodia over the kingdom's human rights...

Feb 12, 2020 11:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Ryobi Kiso's judicial managers get court approval to pay some creditors

BELEAGUERED ground engineering solutions firm Ryobi Kiso Holdings and its Ryobi Kiso (S) subsidiary have been...

Feb 12, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Swee Hong gets 3-month extension to AGM deadline till Apr 30

WATCH-LISTED Swee Hong has been given a three-month extension to its annual general meeting (AGM) deadline, the...

Feb 12, 2020 10:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Ley Choon back in black, posts Q3 net profit of S$218,000

CATALIST-LISTED Ley Choon Group Holdings, which does underground utilities infrastructure construction and road...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly