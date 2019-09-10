You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Offer price of S$0.45/share for Star Pharmaceutical is 'fair and reasonable': IFA

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 6:26 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE independent financial adviser (IFA) of mainboard-listed Star Pharmaceutical said on Tuesday that the offer price of S$0.45 a share is “fair and reasonable”.

The independent directors agreed with the advice and recommendations of the IFA CEL Impetus Corporate Finance and recommended that shareholders accept the offer.

This comes as the offer price represents a premium of about 180 per cent, 176 per cent, 187 per cent and 192 per cent over the volume-weighted average price per share for the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month periods, respectively.

Earlier in August, Star Pharmaceutical’s executive chairman Xu Zhi Bin had purchased from executive director Wang Qi a 22.67 per cent stake in the company for about S$1.5 million or S$0.142 per share, triggering an offer for the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Xu has given an irrevocable undertaking to accept the offer with his 30.52 per cent shareholding, and has also waived his rights to receive any cash settlement from the offeror as consideration for his shares.

With this, the offeror and parties acting in concert will hold more than 50 per cent of the voting rights attributable to the shares, rendering the offer unconditional.

The offeror, comprising Mr Xu and a special purpose vehicle of which he is sole director, does not intend to revise the offer price except in a competitive situation.

It also plans to delist the company. In its offer announcement, the offeror said that delisting and privatising the company will provide it and the company with more control and management flexibility in implementing its strategic initiatives and operational changes. It will also do away with the resources and costs of maintaining the company’s listing status.

It added that it does not plan to introduce any major changes to the existing business, or redeploy the fixed assets of the group, or discontinue the employment of the staff, other than in the ordinary course of business.

The offer closes at 5.30pm on Sept 23.

Companies & Markets

OCBC’s head of China business Kng Hwee Tin joins CapitaLand

Isetan calls for trading halt; shares soar 9.6% on news SGReit to buy over its Wisma Atria stake

OCBC's new voice-activated service on its mobile app can understand some Singlish

China Yuanbang: 172.1m yuan loaned to 2 China firms to take part in property projects

KrisEnergy gets 3-month debt moratorium ahead of investor meeting on Tuesday evening

Capital World extends deadline for private investors to complete due diligence

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_condo_100929.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices hold steady in August from July: SRX

file7719v3g9i47a343yhag.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Tokyo Electric_100919_63.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Singapore telcos could make up to US$510m from 5G by 2025: report

Jewel @ Killiney Photo.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Owner seeking at least S$155m for Killiney Rd freehold hotel site

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly