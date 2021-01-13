Oil and gas firms likely to be spared steep impairment that ravaged them in 2020

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IT's too early to say if oil's robust start in 2021, led by output cuts and vaccine hopes, will bring energy stocks back in vogue soon. But the sector appears well clear of the troughs it saw in 2020.
Last week, crude's global benchmark Brent posted its biggest weekly gain in four months...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes