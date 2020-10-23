You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OKP's subsidiary to purchase Kreta Ayer property for S$11.3m

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 10:10 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

OKP Holdings announced that its 51 per cent-owned subsidiary Raffles Prestige Capital will be purchasing a property at 35, Kreta Ayer Road from Visionone Investment Private Limited for S$11.3 million.

The freehold property is a three-storey shophouse with an attic, occupying a lot area of 1,568 square feet. The total floor area is 4,240 square feet.

The property is intended for investment and the purchase price will be funded by internal resources and bank borrowings.

An independent valuation by CKS Property Consultants pegs the open market value of the property as at Oct 13 at S$11.3 million.

The proposed purchase is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of the company for the financial year ending Dec 31.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 09:11 PM
Life & Culture

Hitler under the hammer: speech cards auctioned in Munich

[MUNICH] A sheaf of papers, scrawled with notes in a vigorous hand, here and there a recognisable phrase:"the Jewish...

Oct 23, 2020 09:07 PM
Life & Culture

Ming dynasty scroll sells for record US$77m

[HONG KONG] A handscroll painting from the Ming dynasty by artist Wu Bin sold for US$77 million, breaking the world...

Oct 23, 2020 08:53 PM
Companies & Markets

GL Limited in the red for Q1, as pandemic ravages UK hospitality segment

GL Limited, a UK hotel sector player, recorded an unaudited net loss after tax of US$22.5 million for its first...

Oct 23, 2020 08:47 PM
Government & Economy

Freed on bail, prominent Thai protest leader pledges to keep up campaign

[BANGKOK] One of the most prominent leaders of more than three months of anti-government protests in Thailand was...

Oct 23, 2020 08:33 PM
Transport

AirAsia secures US$72m loan from Sabah Development Bank

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's AirAsia Group has approved and disbursed a US$72 million loan from Sabah Development Bank...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for