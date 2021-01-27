Olam prices S$100m reopening of its 4% fixed-rate notes due Feb 2026

GLOBAL food and agri-business Olam International announced on Wednesday night that it has priced a S$100 million reopening of its 4 per cent fixed rate senior unsecured notes due Feb 24, 2026 via a private placement exercise.

This increases the total bond size to a benchmark quantum of S$600 million, consolidating and forming a single series with existing fixed-rate senior unsecured notes.

The reopening offering will be issued at par, plus accrued interest from the issue date of the Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 notes. It is payable semi-annually in arrear. The notes are scheduled to be issued on Feb 3, 2021.

Proceeds from the issuance will be used by Olam for debt refinancing and general corporate purposes.

HSBC Singapore acted as the sole dealer for the reopening offering.