You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam Q4 profit more than quadruples on higher earnings, exceptional gains

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 8:34 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

nz_olam_280247.jpg
Agri and food giant Olam International more than quadrupled its net profit to S$313.4 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 compared with S$75.3 million a year ago.
PHOTO: OLAM INTERNATIONAL

AGRI and food giant Olam International posted a net profit of S$313.4 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, more than quadruple the S$75.3 million a year ago. 

This came on the back of a stronger Ebitda, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, performance, as well as net exceptional gains of S$83.7 million for the quarter, Olam said in a regulatory filing on Friday. 

Earnings per share stood at 9.41 Singapore cents for the quarter, up from 1.92 cents a year ago. 

Revenue for Q4 rose 3.3 per cent to S$8.74 billion, from S$8.46 billion in the previous year. This was thanks to higher contribution from its food staples and packaged foods, confectionery and beverage ingredients, as well as industrial raw materials, infrastructure and logistic segments.

Meanwhile, net exceptional gains came mainly from one-off gains on the divestments of de-prioritised assets, partly offset by the one-off exit costs, losses on potential disposal/sale, and/or impairment of other de-prioritised assets.

SEE ALSO

Yangzijiang Q4 net profit falls 30%

A final cash dividend of 4.5 Singapore cents per share was recommended for the quarter, up from four Singapore cents a year ago. Once approved by shareholders at the April 24 annual general meeting, the dividend will be paid on May 13, after books closure on May 5. With an interim dividend of 3.5 cents, this would bring the total dividend for FY19 to eight Singapore cents per share, up from 7.5 cents in FY18. 

For the full year ended Dec 31, net profit was up 62.2 per cent to S$564.2 million, while revenue rose 8.2 per cent to S$32.99 billion. 

Olam shares closed at S$1.74 on Thursday, down S$0.01 or 0.6 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 09:05 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Jardine C&C, Olam, Venture, Yangzijiang, Haw Par, Hong Leong Finance

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Feb 28, 2020 08:59 AM
Technology

Facebook cancels developer conference as tech companies respond to virus

[BENGALURU] Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer conference due to fears over the...

Feb 28, 2020 08:56 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Jan factory output beats expectations, inventories rise

[TOKYO] Japan's factory output rose more than expected in January, in a sign of relief for an economy facing...

Feb 28, 2020 08:46 AM
Government & Economy

China reports 44 new virus deaths, lowest rise in new cases in over a month

[BEIJING] China reported 44 more deaths from the novel coronavirus epidemic on Friday and 327 fresh cases, the...

UPDATED 15 min ago
Feb 28, 2020 08:45 AM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Q4 net profit falls 30%

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding posted a 30 per cent drop in net profit to 642.3 million yuan (S$127.9 million) for its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.