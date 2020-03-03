You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam to sell 50% stake in Indonesian sugar JV for more than US$80m

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 1:18 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International has agreed to sell its remaining 50 per cent stake in its Indonesian sugar joint venture (JV), Far East Agri, for between US$82.5 million and US$85 million, subject to final adjustments as provided for in the sale-and-purchase agreement.

The buyer - its JV partner Mitr Phol Sugar - had in December 2017 invested US$100 million to take up a 50 per cent stake in Far East Agri.

The latest proposed sale is in line with Olam's six-year strategic plan announced in 2019, the mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The plan focuses on businesses with sustainable growth potential, and divesting and/or restructuring de-prioritised assets and businesses.

The divestment and/or restructuring will free up capital that can be redeployed to prioritised businesses, the group added.

SEE ALSO

ST Engineering JV to sell 30 aircraft engines

The deal is expected to complete by end-March 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Far East Agri will then cease to be an associated company of Olam.

Olam will book a post-tax capital gain of about US$37.5 million to US$40 million upon completion of the transaction.

Olam shares were up S$0.03 or 1.7 per cent at S$1.76 during the midday break on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB initiates coverage on IREIT Global with 'buy', S$0.92 target price

OCBC enables instant car loan approvals

LMIRT's Jakarta mall contributed to plunge in fair value, S$34.8m impairment: manager

Accrelist, Jubilee executive chairman assisting with CPIB investigations

Aoxin Q&M, Luzhou Bio-Chem resume China operations after Covid-19 closures

Nam Cheong bags 6 OSV chartering contracts worth RM116.4m; names new CFO

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 01:15 PM
Consumer

Australia's national newswire to close

[SYDNEY] Australia's only national newswire will close after 85 years in operation, with staff told on Tuesday their...

Mar 3, 2020 01:13 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea weapons test was 'long-range artillery': KCNA

[SEOUL] North Korean state media published pictures on Tuesday of leader Kim Jong Un supervising what it called a "...

Mar 3, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

Erupting Indonesian volcano spews massive ash cloud

[SOLO, Indonesia] Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday, shooting a massive ash cloud some...

Mar 3, 2020 12:58 PM
Garage

RF Fund Management eyes US$50m fund for fintech, proptech investments in Asia

RF Fund Management, a subsidiary of financial group RF International, is setting up its inaugural US$50 million...

Mar 3, 2020 12:58 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe says ready to top up fiscal spending if coronavirus hits economy

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday his government was ready to deploy further fiscal...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.