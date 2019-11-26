You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam to sell real estate assets of US onion, garlic processing plant for US$110.3m

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 8:09 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

OLAM International is selling the real estate assets of its onion and garlic processing facility in California to Chicago-based investment management firm, Mesirow Financial, for US$110.3 million as part of its "strategic plan", the food and agri-business firm said on Tuesday. 

The mainboard-listed company has also entered into a tiered revenue sharing arrangement with Mesirow, with whom it will share a part of the annual revenue from operating the assets for a period of 25 years.

The transaction is expected to be completed in December this year, subject to customary conditions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On completion, Olam will receive cash proceeds of US$110.3 million, and is also expected to book a one-time pre-tax capital gain of about US$97 million. Stream Capital Partners is the financial adviser to Olam in this transaction.

SEE ALSO

Olam JV bags sustainable cert for palm oil plantation in Africa

Said Greg Este, Olam's managing director and CEO of spices: "As a large, leading financial services firm in the US, Mesirow has been a long-term partner of many large corporations in real estate transactions, so I am confident our partnership will go a long way towards creating value for our respective stakeholders.

"I am excited about our next phase of growth as we can now redeploy part of the capital released for investments in product innovation and value-added services to create further value for our customers."

Olam shares closed at S$1.82 on Monday, down 0.55 per cent, or one Singapore cent.

Companies & Markets

OCBC ready for Chinese digital banking invasion, CEO says

Corporate leaders at greater risk of legal, regulatory liabilities

Surbana Jurong to design 15,000 homes in India with Singapore public housing features

Top 50 most-active stocks outperform STI year to date

World Bank's US$225m in catastrophe-linked bonds listed on SGX

OCBC optimistic about growth stocks in 2020

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 07:34 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC ready for Chinese digital banking invasion, CEO says

[SINGAPORE] Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) is well placed to take on Chinese technology giants that are looking...

Nov 26, 2019 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

France vows tougher action as world protests abuse against women

[PARIS] France on Monday unveiled new measures to combat the abuse and killing of women by their partners or ex-...

Nov 26, 2019 07:04 AM
Transport

Alstom UK fined £15m for Tunis metro contract bribe

[LONDON] The UK arm of French rail firm Alstom was on Monday fined £15 million (S$27.3 million) for bribery in...

Nov 26, 2019 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Greece completes partial IMF debt repayment: officials

[ATHENS] Greece on Monday completed an early repayment of 2.7 billion euros (S$4.1 billion) in loans from the...

Nov 26, 2019 07:00 AM
Consumer

Texas, Nevada drop out of state AG group suing to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger

[WASHINGTON] Texas' attorney general settled with T-Mobile Inc and Sprint Corp and will drop his opposition to the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly