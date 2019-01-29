You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOCK LOCK SIEW

Olam wants its stock mojo back, but it won't be easy

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

COULD Olam International be winning back the market's attention after sorely missing out on it for awhile now? If it hasn't yet, the Singapore-based agri and food giant is intent on making a play for it.

Fresh from unveiling two back-to-back three-year plans to take the company to 2024,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

doc73tyygpk4nnvirmn8x5_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening