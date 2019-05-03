You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUE H-Trust gets the runs

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

Singapore

LAST year's food poisoning debacle at the Mandarin Orchard Singapore turned up some nasty, if belated, symptoms in results on Thursday.

OUE Hospitality Trust (OUE H-Trust) will pay out 1.18 Singapore cents in distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the first quarter,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening