OUE Lippo Healthcare COO resigns

CATALIST-LISTED OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH) on Monday night announced that its chief operating officer (COO), Dr Louis Tan Tiong Chin, 37, has resigned to "pursue other opportunities".

His last day of service with the company is Feb 4, 2020.

Dr Tan manages and oversees the group's overall operations, and was appointed to his current position on Jan 4, 2018.

In a regulatory filing, the company's sponsor PrimePartners Corporate Finance, noted that having interviewed Dr Tan, and to the best of its knowledge, it is satisfied that there are no material reasons Dr Tan's departure, save for those disclosed in the announcement.

OUELH added that there are no unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between Dr Tan and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting.

Dr Tan holds 9,874 ordinary shares in OUELH, out of the company's 4.44 billion shares outstanding.

The counter closed at six Singapore cents on Monday, down 1.6 per cent, or 0.1 cent.