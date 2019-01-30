You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare receives demand for payment of S$3.4m by ex-CEO

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 8:05 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH) announced on Wednesday morning that it received from the solicitors of the company’s former CEO and major shareholder Fan How Kin, demanding payment for about S$3.4 million in total for alleged loans owed.

This is carried out through corporate vehicle Golden Cliff International, which is wholly owned by Mr Fan.

OUELH received a letter on Jan 24 from Golden Cliff International's solicitors demanding payment of S$3.15 million for loans allegedly owed.

OUELH’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary OUELH Medical Assets also received a letter from Golden Cliff International's solicitors demanding payment for the sum of S$235,000.

Mr Fan was made a bankrupt on March 30, 2017, and is a defendant in proceedings commenced by the company for breach of fiduciary duties and unlawful conspiracy.

The company said that it is consulting legal advisers on addressing the above claims.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Fintech Ayondo calls for trading halt

M1 takeover bid leaves Malaysian wireless giant Axiata in a bind

SK Jewellery reviewing crypto plans as Bizkey deal expires

Commonwealth Capital in cold chain JV with Japanese F&B distribution giant

Family firm of over 300 years weathers challenges with willingness to change

Huawei charges complicate outlook for US-China trade talks

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Can MAS equity grant lift market malaise?

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

SL_sk _300119_7.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery reviewing crypto plans as Bizkey deal expires

Jan 30, 2019
Government & Economy

BRI scepticism should prompt rigour, not rejection

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening