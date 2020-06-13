You are here

Over 4,000 crew-change cases have been approved for seafarers during Covid-19 period: MPA

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Together with several other government agencies and shipping companies, MPA facilitated a second chartered flight for a crew change on Friday. A total of 54 crew members onboard a flight from Mumbai, India, are due to join six ships in the Port of Singapore; 87 crew members will take the return flight back to Mumbai.
Singapore

AMID the Covid-19 crisis, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Friday said it has approved more than 4,000 cases of crew change for seafarers since March 27.

These cases of crew sign-on and sign-off were facilitated for over 300 companies, and involved...

