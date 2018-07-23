You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oxley appoints CFO as group financial controller resigns

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 7:59 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

DEVELOPER Oxley Holdings has hired former Amara Holdings group financial controller Chan Yean Chun as chief financial officer and company secretary.

Ms Chan will replace outgoing financial controller and company secretary Ooi Chee Eng, who resigned to "pursue other career opportunities", Oxley said in announcements through the Singapore Exchange over the weekend. Ms Chan's appointment and Mr Ooi's resignation were effective on Friday, July 20.

Ms Chan had been group financial controller at Amara from January to June this year. Before that, she was vice-president of finance at Pan Pacific Hotels Group. Prior to that, she was assistant vice president at BNP Paribas Fortis from February 2006 to March 2009.

Mr Ooi's resignation came ahead of Oxley's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year results for the year ended June 30, 2018. Oxley typically reports its unaudited year-end results in the latter half of August.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_230718_1.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening