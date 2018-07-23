Oxley appoints CFO as group financial controller resigns

DEVELOPER Oxley Holdings has hired former Amara Holdings group financial controller Chan Yean Chun as chief financial officer and company secretary.

Ms Chan will replace outgoing financial controller and company secretary Ooi Chee Eng, who resigned to "pursue other career opportunities", Oxley said in announcements through the Singapore Exchange over the weekend. Ms Chan's appointment and Mr Ooi's resignation were effective on Friday, July 20.

Ms Chan had been group financial controller at Amara from January to June this year. Before that, she was vice-president of finance at Pan Pacific Hotels Group. Prior to that, she was assistant vice president at BNP Paribas Fortis from February 2006 to March 2009.

Mr Ooi's resignation came ahead of Oxley's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year results for the year ended June 30, 2018. Oxley typically reports its unaudited year-end results in the latter half of August.