Oxley shares add 7% on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Singapore
SHARES in property developer Oxley Holdings were on a tear in Friday's early session, adding 1.8 per cent to hit a three-month high at 9.03 am when it traded at 33 Singapore cents.
Oxley shares eventually ended Friday's session two Singapore cents or 6.8 per cent higher
